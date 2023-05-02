Trump to Participate in Presidential Town Hall Next Week in New Hampshire- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump is set to participate in a presidential town hall next week in New Hampshire in the lead up to the 2024 election, CNN reported on Monday.

Trump will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters during an event hosted by the network at 9 p.m. ET on May 10, the report said.

Trump announced his 2024 campaign late last year.

Current officeholder Joe Biden officially launched his reelection campaign earlier this month.

Trump faces potential challengers including Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence for the Republican nomination.

The Democratic Party will probably ensure no strong contender emerges to challenge Biden, although he is likely to lose in a race against Trump, assuming the former president manages to navigate his legal troubles, analysts told Sputnik last week.