Trump to pitch Congress on radical government overhaul

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump will set out his governing vision Tuesday to a country roiled by his moves to dramatically reshape the Federal government and redefine foreign policy as he delivers his first address to Congress since returning to office.

His speech at the US Capitol -- scheduled for 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday) -- comes just six weeks after his inauguration and four years since his supporters stormed the building following his 2020 election defeat.

"TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!" he promised on Truth Social on Monday.

The Republican president is expected to tout the bevy of executive orders issued during his first 43 days in office, and outline the remaining 1,419 days.

Trump, together with his billionaire advisor Elon Musk, have already shown their intent to push hard and fast to implement the president's "Make America Great Again" agenda -- even if it means testing the constitutional limits of his authority, or straining ties with allies.

Since his inauguration, Trump has moved to unilaterally dismantle federal agencies, fired thousands of government workers and begun holding undocumented migrants at the US military base at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

- Oval Office blow-up -

He has also publicly mused about annexing Canada, using economic force if necessary, and claimed the European Union was created to "screw" the United States.

Trump's extraordinary public clash with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday, in which he berated his Ukrainian counterpart, was just the latest example of a US paradigm shift.

Only a few members of his Republican Party, which narrowly controls both chambers of Congress, have publicly pushed back against the president.

Legal attempts to thwart Trump and Musk's government overhaul efforts continue to work their way through the courts, with the conservative-dominated Supreme Court expected to weigh in on several major questions.

Members of the nine-member high court, three of whom were appointed by Trump during his first term, may attend his speech Tuesday, per custom.

- 'Triumphant return' -

House Speaker Mike Johnson -- a staunch Trump ally -- touted what he said would be the president's "triumphant return" to Congress, arguing that he had accomplished so much already that listing his achievements "could fill three hours."

"Normally, at this point in a new president's term, they would not deliver a State of the Union. It would be just simply a joint address, as it's entitled," Johnson told Fox news.

"But in this case, it actually will be more like a State of the Union address, because President Trump has such a long series of victories."

Trump's tight grip on the Republican Party has only grown stronger since his 2024 comeback, and few are willing to risk losing their seat by antagonizing him and his base.

But with narrow majorities in Congress and several competing factions, the party could struggle to push through his legislative agenda, including major tax cuts.

Democrats, meanwhile, are struggling to organize a united front capable of combating Trump's media and political onslaught.

Michigan's new senator, Elissa Slotkin, will provide the traditional opposition rebuttal to the president's address.

The 48-year-old former CIA analyst, described by Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a "rising star" in the party, said in a statement that she looked forward to "speaking directly to the American people."

Lawmakers traditionally bring guests to presidential addresses and Democrats announced a list aimed at highlighting the Trump-Musk cuts, from fired federal workers to a child who was saved by a now-scuttled health program.