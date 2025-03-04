Trump To Pledge New 'American Dream' In Congress Speech
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Donald Trump will promise a "renewal of the American dream" on Tuesday in his first address to Congress since returning to office, laying out a vision of extended presidential power and a reshaped world order.
The Republican president's speech comes after a whirlwind first six weeks in office, in which the United States has been roiled by a radical bid led by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk to overhaul the Federal government by closing down agencies and firing many workers.
The 78-year-old Trump has also caused turmoil on the global stage, pausing military aid for Ukraine as he pivots toward Russia, vowing to "own" Gaza and unleashing tariffs against US allies.
The White House said the theme of the speech at 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday) would be "the renewal of the American dream," in social media posts linking to a story on Fox news, the administration's preferred outlet.
Fox said Trump would cover four areas: his second term's achievements so far at home and abroad, the economy, a push for Congress to pass border funding and Trump's plans for "peace around the globe.
"President Trump is the greatest orator we've ever had in the Oval Office. Every time he's done one of these addresses, Americans have been overwhelmingly blown away," his Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told reporters on Monday.
"It's an opportunity for President Trump, as only he can, to lay out the last month of record-setting, record-breaking unprecedented achievements and accomplishments that have made this the most successful opening to any presidency."
Trump himself promised in a post on his Truth Social platform on Monday that the address to Congress "WILL BE BIG" and vowed that "I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!"
In a sign of Musk's influence in Trump's administration, the world's richest person will reportedly attend the joint session of the House and Senate.
