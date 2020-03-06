Trump to Propose Arms Control Initiative With Russia, China - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will propose a trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help to avoid a costly arms race.

"I will be proposing a bold new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help avoid and expensive arms race and instead work together to build a better, safer and more prosperous future for all," Trump said in a statement on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.