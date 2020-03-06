UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Propose Arms Control Initiative With Russia, China - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump to Propose Arms Control Initiative With Russia, China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will propose a trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help to avoid a costly arms race.

"I will be proposing a bold new trilateral arms control initiative with Russia and China to help avoid and expensive arms race and instead work together to build a better, safer and more prosperous future for all," Trump said in a statement on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Trump All Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

32 minutes ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

33 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

1 hour ago

Communication is the best tool to address environm ..

1 hour ago

Minister commends WWF efforts to combat climate ch ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.