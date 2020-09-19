(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a nominee for the vacant seat in the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the upcoming days, US media reported.

The list of potential nominees consists of only one woman, the ABC news media outlet reported on late Friday, citing its sources.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump's nominee would have to be supported by the chamber.

On Friday, Ginsburg died of cancer at the age of 87 years. According to the NPR broadcaster, shortly before the death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter she would like her seat to remain vacant until the presidential election. US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer that Ginsburg's seat must remain vacant until the upcoming presidential election.