UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Put Off Final Decision On Import Duties On EU Cars, Auto Parts - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 04:20 AM

Trump to Put Off Final Decision on Import Duties on EU Cars, Auto Parts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump will most likely delay his final decision on the introduction of tariffs on vehicles and auto parts from the European Union, US media report.

Wednesday is the deadline for US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to report back to Trump on progress in negotiating a new trade deal with EU, addressing the threat to national security that imports of autos and auto parts pose, according to the US Commerce Department.

The Politico reported on Monday citing an anonymous source that Trump is expected to put off his final decision on imposing duties on imports of vehicles and auto parts from the EU for another six months.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States would prefer the absence of any barriers in trade with European countries, and that Washington wanted to increase trade with Europe but it should be structured in such a way that both sides could build wealth.

Under the Trump administration, the US has entered into tariff conflicts with several other countries. China is currently the main adversary, but Washington has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the terms of trade with EU nations.

In late September, the Untied States reached a new trade deal with Japan that cut tariffs on farm and industrial products. Lighthizer said in September that because of the new agreement it was unlikely that Trump would impose import duties on Japanese cars and auto parts.

Related Topics

Import Europe China Washington European Union Vehicles Trump Progress Japan United States September Commerce Media From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

MBRSC launches 22nd IAA Humans in Space Symposium

3 hours ago

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

4 hours ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

4 hours ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

4 hours ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.