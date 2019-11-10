UrduPoint.com
Trump To Receive Stoltenberg Next Week To Discuss NATO's Burden-Sharing, Deterrence

Sun 10th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump will receive NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on November 14 to discuss burden-sharing and efforts to boost the alliance's deterrence against security challenges, the White House said in a Saturday statement.

"The two leaders will discuss the NATO Allies' progress on increasing defense spending and ensuring more equitable burden-sharing," the statement said.

During the talks, Trump will also highlight the importance of boosting the alliance's deterrence against "external threats, maintaining the focus on counterterrorism, raising awareness on protecting 5G networks and critical infrastructure, and building resilience against cyber-attacks," according to the statement.

Since taking office, the president has repeatedly lambasted that other NATO allies are not spending enough on defense, threatening, otherwise, to decrease the United States' participation in some programs that aim to ensure the alliance member states' security.

