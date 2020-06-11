UrduPoint.com
Trump To Renew Rallies Starting In Oklahoma Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) President Donald Trump told reporters he will launch a new series of political rallies starting in Oklahoma on June 19.

"We are going to start our rallies back up," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. "The first one... will be in Oklahoma - in Tulsa, Oklahoma."

Trump said he would then hold rallies in Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Trump also said the Republican National Convention will be relocated from North Carolina and an announcement on the new venue will be announced shortly.

The president wants to move the event from North Carolina due to a dispute with the state's governor over COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Recent national opinion polls and ones in key battleground states show Trump trailing prospective Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden by wide margins.

