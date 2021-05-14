UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:50 AM

Trump to Resume Rallies of His Supporters in June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump will resume the rallies of his supporters in June, media reported.

The precise date and site of the next rally are unknown, The New York Post newspaper reported, citing a source close to Trump.

According to the source, Trump's team wants to hold two demonstrations in June and one more around Independence Day on July 4.

Trump has not joined large-scale rallies since January 6, when a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from formalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election that saw the defeat of Trump and the victory of his opponent Joe Biden.

