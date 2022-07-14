Trump to Return to DC for First Time Since Leaving Office - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Former US President Donald Trump will return to Washington, DC this month for the first time since stepping down from office last year, according to Axios

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump will return to Washington, DC this month for the first time since stepping down from office last year, according to Axios.

Trump will deliver a keynote address on July 26 at the policy summit of the America First Policy Institute, a non-profit research institute led by former senior officials of his administration.

The summit will focus on issues such as energy prices, inflation, education, crime, and border security. Various high-profile Republicans are expected to attend, including former Trump White House officials such as Kellyanne Conway, John Bolton and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Trump's visit comes as a Politico-Morning Consult poll found 61% of Americans believe he should not run for reelection in 2024, versus 64% who feel the same about incumbent President Joe Biden.

