UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Return To Social Media With Own Game-Changing Platform In 2-3 Months - Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:40 AM

Trump to Return to Social Media With Own Game-Changing Platform in 2-3 Months - Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Ex-US President Donald Trump will come back to social media in two-three months with his own platform, which is going to "completely redefine the game," his senior adviser told Fox news on Sunday.

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Jason Miller said.

According to Trump's longtime aide, the new service is "going to completely redefine the game" and attract tens of millions of people.

The ex-president at Mar-a-Lago has been holding "high-powered meetings" with various teams regarding the venture, Miller added.

In the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot, when Trump supporters tried to prevent certification of Joe Biden's victory by Congress, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and Instagram froze the then-president's accounts.

Twitter later said that Trump would remain permanently banned from the network even if he runs for the top office in 2024 and wins.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump Capitol Hill January Congress Sunday From Top Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

2 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

4 hours ago

MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Op ..

5 hours ago

SPL, Sharjah Airport Authority launch e-book netwo ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.