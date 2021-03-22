Trump to Return to Social Media With Own Game-Changing Platform in 2-3 Months - Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Ex-US President Donald Trump will come back to social media in two-three months with his own platform, which is going to "completely redefine the game," his senior adviser told Fox news on Sunday.

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Jason Miller said.

According to Trump's longtime aide, the new service is "going to completely redefine the game" and attract tens of millions of people.

The ex-president at Mar-a-Lago has been holding "high-powered meetings" with various teams regarding the venture, Miller added.

In the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot, when Trump supporters tried to prevent certification of Joe Biden's victory by Congress, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and Instagram froze the then-president's accounts.

Twitter later said that Trump would remain permanently banned from the network even if he runs for the top office in 2024 and wins.