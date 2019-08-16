UrduPoint.com
Trump To Review US-Taliban Peace Plan At Meeting With Security Advisers On Friday- Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with senior security officials on Friday to discuss the Afghan peace process following the eighth round of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban in Qatar, local media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Trump is expected to meet with his National Security Adviser John Bolton and State Secretary Mike Pompeo at the Bedminster golf resort, the CNN broadcaster reported.

Several defense officials told CNN that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford and Defense Secretary Mark Esper were also expected to attend the meeting.

The talks will focus on Afghanistan as well as a US-Taliban peace plan that US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has been working on, according to the tv channel.

The peace plan is expected to end almost 18 years of conflict and formalize a significant withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The Newsweek magazine reported earlier this week that it had learned from senior Pentagon officials US troops had been ordered to limit nearly all combat operations against the Taliban and stop advising the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. However, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan denied the reports.

