Trump to Sign Executive Order Waiving Pipeline Reviews Because of Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump is going to sign an Executive Order to waive all reviews in advance for new highways and pipelines because the United States is in an economic emergency, the media reported on Thursday.

The Executive Order will waive environmental reviews for such key projects and it will impact on the way agencies apply laws such as the Endangered Species Act, National Environmental Policy Act, the Washington Post reported.

The new order will accelerate Federal approval giving the go-ahead for new mines, highways, pipelines and other projects, the report said.

The proposed changes are under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget and could be finalized within weeks, the report added.