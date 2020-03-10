UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Skip War Anniversary In Moscow: Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Trump to skip war anniversary in Moscow: Kremlin

US President Donald Trump will not attend celebrations in Moscow to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump will not attend celebrations in Moscow to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Washington has notified Russia "through diplomatic channels" that "Trump will not come for May 9" Victory Day celebrations.

Peskov said it wasn't clear who would be coming in the US delegation for the large-scale celebrations on the Russian holiday.

Russia's TASS agency on Tuesday released parts of a long interview with Putin, recorded previously, in which he said any decision by Western leaders to snub the anniversary would be a "mistake".

"For our former allies in the anti-Hitler coalition it would be the right thing to come to us, both in terms of domestic policy and in the moral sense," Putin said.

"We are waiting for them and would be happy if they come. If not, that is their choice. But, I believe, it would be a mistake for them." Moscow in recent months has sparred with several European countries over WWII-era history.

Putin provoked an outcry after making the claim that Poland and Western powers had colluded with Hitler, resulting in the Polish president skipping a high-profile Holocaust event in Jerusalem in late January.

The argument contradicted the established fact of the Soviet Union's Molotov-Ribbentrop pact with Nazi Germany in 1939, which included secret clauses carving up Poland and which paved the way for Hitler's invasion.

Putin in the interview reiterated his view, saying Britain, France and Poland "worked with Hitler" and signed joint documents together prior to war breaking out.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington France Trump Germany Jerusalem Vladimir Putin Poland Adolf Hitler January May Moral Event

Recent Stories

SSP Mufakhar confesses murder of former law office ..

18 seconds ago

US begins military pullout from two Afghan bases

2 minutes ago

Anti polio drive to kick off from March 16 in Thar ..

2 minutes ago

'I'm staying at home': Italy gets used to life und ..

2 minutes ago

Bootleg alcohol death toll rises to 44 in virus-hi ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee loses 86 paisas against dollar in interbank

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.