UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Soon Issue Guidelines To Modify COVID-19 Social Distancing Measures - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Trump to Soon Issue Guidelines to Modify COVID-19 Social Distancing Measures - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The US administration will soon issue guidelines for state and local officials to use to relax or increase social distancing measures put in place amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Donald Trump said in a letter on Thursday to US governors.

"My administration is working to publish new guidelines for State and local policymakers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place," Trump wrote in the letter.

Trump said expanded testing capabilities in the United States will give Federal officials the ability to track the spread of the virus and assess the risk level in each US county.

Earlier this week, Trump said he wanted to relax social distancing measures by Easter (April 12) in order to revive the US economy. At least 16 US states are on lockdown as of Thursday to slow community spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has cautioned that the United States might become the next epicenter of the COVID-19.

There are more than 75,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins Resource Center.

Related Topics

World Trump United States April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

27 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

27 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

30 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

32 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

35 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.