Trump to Soon Issue Guidelines to Modify COVID-19 Social Distancing Measures - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US administration will soon issue guidelines for state and local officials to use to relax or increase social distancing measures put in place amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Donald Trump said in a letter on Thursday to US governors.

"My administration is working to publish new guidelines for State and local policymakers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place," Trump wrote in the letter.

Trump said expanded testing capabilities in the United States will give Federal officials the ability to track the spread of the virus and assess the risk level in each US county.

Earlier this week, Trump said he wanted to relax social distancing measures by Easter (April 12) in order to revive the US economy. At least 16 US states are on lockdown as of Thursday to slow community spread of COVID-19.

The World Health Organization has cautioned that the United States might become the next epicenter of the COVID-19.

There are more than 75,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins Resource Center.