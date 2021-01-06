UrduPoint.com
Trump To Speak At Rally Near White House On Wednesday As Congress Verify's Election

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

Trump to Speak at Rally Near White House on Wednesday as Congress Verify's Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump will speak at the rally near the White House on Wednesday as Congress convenes for a joint session to verify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early - doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS," Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Congress will meet in a joint session on Wednesday to certify the results of the presidential election with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the session to count the votes.

At least 140 members of the House of Representatives and 12 members of the Senate have said so far that they will object to the result and have demanded an independent commission to conduct a forensic audit in battleground US states.

Trump attributes his Democratic rival Joe Biden's victory to a massive fraud and said will not concede until only legal votes are counted and the illegal ones are discounted. More than 60 legal cases that Trump and the Republican party filed in challenging the election results and acts of impropriety have been rejected by state and Federal courts on procedural grounds.

