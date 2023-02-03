UrduPoint.com

Trump To Speak At US Conservative Mega-Convention In Early March - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Trump to Speak at US Conservative Mega-Convention in Early March - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will be a confirmed official speaker at the annual Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, at the beginning of March, the organization announced in a press release.

"Today the CPAC announced that President Donald J. Trump will be a featured speaker at CPAC 2023 in Washington, DC," the release said on Thursday.

The national conference is scheduled to be held over four days from March 1 to March 4 and will convene conservative US and international politicians and pundits, the release said.

"We are honored to have President Trump speak at the CPAC conference. President Trump has been a featured speaker at CPAC for over 10 years," CPAC spokesperson Megan Powers Small said in the release.

Small said Trump had always understood the importance of CPAC as a major communications platform to reach millions of Americans, the release added.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Orlando Florida March From Million

Recent Stories

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

4 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

5 hours ago
 Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions - ..

Debt Ceiling Should Be Lifted Without Conditions -White House After Biden,McCart ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directs PIMH to hold patient-audit

5 hours ago
 Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Cl ..

Turkey Summons Western Diplomats Over Consulate Closures - Source

5 hours ago
 Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

Pope urges Congolese youth to build better future

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.