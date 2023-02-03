Trump to Speak at US Conservative Mega-Convention in Early March - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will be a confirmed official speaker at the annual Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, at the beginning of March, the organization announced in a press release.

"Today the CPAC announced that President Donald J. Trump will be a featured speaker at CPAC 2023 in Washington, DC," the release said on Thursday.

The national conference is scheduled to be held over four days from March 1 to March 4 and will convene conservative US and international politicians and pundits, the release said.

"We are honored to have President Trump speak at the CPAC conference. President Trump has been a featured speaker at CPAC for over 10 years," CPAC spokesperson Megan Powers Small said in the release.

Small said Trump had always understood the importance of CPAC as a major communications platform to reach millions of Americans, the release added.