Trump to Speak to American People 'Soon' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will speak to the American people shortly but no exact time or method has been yet established, White House spokesperson Brian Morgenstern told reporters on Wednesday.

"He [Trump] wants to speak to the American people. He will do so soon," Morgenstern said. "I don't have an exact time or a definite way he'll do that."

The spokesman said they are always considering tweeting videos clips, which have been effective.

Earlier in the day, Trump's physician said the president has been symptom-free of the novel coronavirus disease for more than 24 hours and shows detectable levels of antibodies.

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19. Trump's doctors said over the weekend he had a high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped a couple times.

After being discharged from the hospital on Monday, Trump in a video message said he feels better than he has felt in 20 years and called on Americans to not fear COVID-19.

Trump has said he looks forward to participating in the second presidential debate next week.