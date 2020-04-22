UrduPoint.com
Trump To Stop Legal Immigration In US For 90 Days Over COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump to Stop Legal Immigration in US for 90 Days Over COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump will issue an executive order suspending legal immigration in the United States for at least 90 days over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing a copy of the draft order it had obtained.

The report said that according to the draft order, the executive action is meant to protect US jobs from immigrant workers.

The Trump administration will temporarily suspend immigrants from seeking most types of work visas, however, exemptions will be made for those individuals seeking US jobs in food production such as farmer workers, the report said.

There will also be exceptions for immigrant health care workers or medical research professionals, the report added.

Immigrant refugees, asylum seekers and immediate immigrant family members of US citizens or permanent residents will not be affected by the order, according to the report.

On Monday, Trump announced he would issue an executive order to block all immigration into the United States. Trump said the move was intended to protect the United States from further spreading of the novel coronavirus and to protect US jobs.

