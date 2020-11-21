Trump to Take Part in 'Virtual' G20 Summit This Weekend - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) US President Donald Trump will take part in an online virtual summit of Group of 20 (G20) leaders to take place over this weekend, CNN reported.

Trump will take part in the G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, the report said, citing an unnamed administration official.

According to the report, it has not yet been announced which of the online sessions Trump has decided to personally participate in, but he will once again represent the United States at it, the report said.

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit will prioritize the fight against the novel coronavirus and the efforts to minimize the economic consequences from the coronavirus pandemic.

Among other key topics on the G20 summit's agenda are climate change, support to Africa, trade, energy and the fight against the corruption.