Trump To Tell Court 'Not Guilty,' Will Take Time To Evaluate Indictment - Attorney

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Trump to Tell Court 'Not Guilty,' Will Take Time to Evaluate Indictment - Attorney

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will confine himself to declaring his innocence during an appearance in a New York court tomorrow, while his legal team will take time to evaluate his indictment in a hush money payment case, his attorney Joe Tacopina told Sputnik.

"The only thing we'll reply immediately with is not guilty.

That's what we'll say tomorrow and we'll go from there. Obviously, we'll take time to evaluate the indictment and see what motions we want to file once we get all the discovery, so it takes some time," Tacopina said.

Apart from saying "not guilty," the former president "won't say a word," the lawyer stated.

"And then, you know, what he does afterwards, that's up to him," Tacopina added.

