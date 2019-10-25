UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Tell US Federal Agencies To Stop Buying York Times, Washington Post

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Trump to Tell US Federal Agencies to Stop Buying York Times, Washington Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The White House plans to tell US Federal agencies not to renew subscriptions to the New York Times and Washington Post - newspapers regularly derided by President Donald Trump as publishers of fake news, US media reported on Thursday.

"Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving - hundreds of thousands of taxpayer Dollars will be saved," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an email Thursday, as quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

The administration-wide order follows remarks earlier this week in which Trump said the White House itself would allow subscriptions to the two newspapers to lapse without renewal.

"The New York Times, which is a fake newspaper, we don't even want it in the White House anymore. We're going to probably terminate that and the Washington Post," Trump told the Sean Hannity Show on Fox news. "They're fake."

Trump mocks both papers on a regular basis, referring to the New York Times as "failing" and labeling the Washington Post the "Amazon Washington Post" because it is owned by billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Both newspapers claim that their reporters and writers are both neutral and objective observers of events who produce articles free of political bias.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump New York Post Media All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

2 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

2 hours ago

SDF Supports Idea of International Security Zone i ..

2 hours ago

Evacuations as wildfire roars through California w ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.