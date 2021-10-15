Trump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump will testify on Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by protesters regarding a physical confrontation with his security guards outside of Trump Tower in New York City, Yahoo news reported on Thursday.

The report said Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered the deposition be held at Trump Tower on Monday, the report said.

The video of Trump's deposition will be shown to the jury in the trial, the report added.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 after a group of demonstrators who protested what they considered were Trump's derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants were allegedly assaulted by his security guards outside Trump Tower in New York City.