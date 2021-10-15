UrduPoint.com

Trump To Testify Monday In Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Trump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump will testify on Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by protesters regarding a physical confrontation with his security guards outside of Trump Tower in New York City, Yahoo news reported on Thursday.

The report said Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered the deposition be held at Trump Tower on Monday, the report said.

The video of Trump's deposition will be shown to the jury in the trial, the report added.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 after a group of demonstrators who protested what they considered were Trump's derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants were allegedly assaulted by his security guards outside Trump Tower in New York City.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Trump New York 2015

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

2 hours ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

Lahore BISE announces annual inter results

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.