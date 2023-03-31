Trump to Travel to New York on Monday Ahead of Tuesday Court Appearance - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump will travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, CNN reported on Friday, following a Manhattan grand jury's decision to indict him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, CNN reported on Friday, following a Manhattan grand jury's decision to indict him.

Trump will remain at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida over the weekend, then travel to New York on Monday, the report said, citing two sources familiar with Trump's plans.

Trump is expected to be arraigned during a court hearing on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET, CNN also reported.

On Thursday, a grand jury in Manhattan voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged involvement in a hush money payment and cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair with Daniels, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt."