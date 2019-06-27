UrduPoint.com
Trump To Try Delaying Census After Supreme Court Rules Against Citizenship Question

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:21 PM

Trump to Try Delaying Census After Supreme Court Rules Against Citizenship Question

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday said he asked his lawyers to try and delay the census after the Supreme Court earlier in the day effectively blocked the administration from adding a citizenship question to the questionnaire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday said he asked his lawyers to try and delay the census after the Supreme Court earlier in the day effectively blocked the administration from adding a citizenship question to the questionnaire.

"Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020. I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter.

Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able the ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!" Trump said via Twitter.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said the Trump administration seemed to have "contrived" the reason for adding the citizenship question and sent the case back to a lower court. The government faces a July 1 deadline to print the questionnaires to conduct the national headcount.

