Trump To Veto NDAA Over Clauses To Rename Bases, Limitations In Afghanistan - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump to Veto NDAA Over Clauses to Rename Bases, Limitations in Afghanistan - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has been advised to veto the House of Representatives version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) over sections stipulating renaming military bases who have been named after Confederate leaders and limiting using funds in Afghanistan, the Office of Management and Budget said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The administration strongly objects to section 2829, which would require renaming of certain military institutions. It also has serious concerns about provisions of the bill that seek to micromanage aspects of the executive branch's authority, impose highly prescriptive limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan, and otherwise constrain the President's authority to protect national security interests," the release said.

More Stories From World

