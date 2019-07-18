UrduPoint.com
Trump To Visit As Poland Marks WWII Outbreak: Deputy PM

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:23 PM

US President Donald Trump will visit Poland to attend ceremonies marking 80 years since the invasion by Nazi Germany in September 1939 that triggered World War II, the Polish deputy prime minister said on Thursday

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump will visit Poland to attend ceremonies marking 80 years since the invasion by Nazi Germany in September 1939 that triggered World War II, the Polish deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

"President Trump will attend for sure, we already have confirmation and there will be other heads of state -- these visits are now being confirmed," Poland's deputy prime minister Jacek Sasin told the WP.pl news website.

He did not give details of Trump's visit, but unconfirmed reports suggested he will arrive in Warsaw on August 31 in time for memorial ceremonies planned for the following day in Warsaw.

Sasin did not specify which other foreign dignitaries would attend, but he confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been invited due to Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

"It would be inappropriate to commemorate the anniversary of armed aggression against Poland with the participation of a leader who is today acting this way towards a neighbour," he told WP.

pl.

Reports suggest Trump will also meet US troops during the visit. About 5,000 US soldiers are deployed along with NATO forces in Poland as part of a rotating pool, rather than a fixed garrison.

Located far inside what used to be Soviet-dominated eastern Europe, Poland is a member of NATO but has long wanted deeper US commitment.

Spooked by resurgent Russia's seizing control of territory in Georgia and Ukraine over the last decade, it has campaigned for a permanent US troop presence.

Trump announced last month that he would send 1,000 more troops to Poland to counter Russia, while criticising Germany for making itself a "hostage" to Moscow by over-relying on Russian energy supplies.

NATO has increased defences along its eastern flank in the wake of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its role in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

