UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Visit Ford Factory To Tout Coronavirus Success

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:31 PM

Trump to visit Ford factory to tout coronavirus success

President Donald Trump will visit a Ford factory in the important electoral state of Michigan on Thursday to tout what he says is his success in fighting the coronavirus, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump will visit a Ford factory in the important electoral state of Michigan on Thursday to tout what he says is his success in fighting the coronavirus, the White House said.

Trump is in full campaign mode and his latest trip away from Washington, after weeks of lockdown, will highlight his claim of strong leadership in a state crucial to his chances of winning reelection in November.

The president will tour the Ford Motor Company's Rawsonville manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, which has been repurposed to build ventilators and other medical equipment during the pandemic.

He will make a speech on collaboration between Ford and General Electric. The choice of companies is doubly significant because they symbolize the industrial engine that Trump is pushing to get restarted after the coronavirus economic shutdown.

Despite widespread accusations of erratic and sometimes incompetent Federal management during the crisis, Trump responds that he has performed flawlessly. The emergency production of hospital ventilators, used for serious COVID-19 cases, is one of his chief talking points.

"Because of the president's leadership and the unprecedented collaboration between these companies and the federal government, nobody in the country that has needed a ventilator has gone without one," a White House official said.

"As President Trump has said, we are the king of ventilators and it's because of these partnerships that American lives have been saved."

Related Topics

Washington White House Company Visit Trump November From Government Ford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

32 minutes ago

Finnair to resume long-haul flights to Asia in Jul ..

1 minute ago

WHO Must Become More Transparent - US Health Secre ..

1 minute ago

Capital's art galleries turning towards social med ..

1 minute ago

Police foils diesel smuggling bid; one arrested

1 minute ago

Ireland cautiously begins to lift virus lockdown

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.