Trump to Visit India February 24-25 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump will travel to India February 24-25 during which he will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad, the White House said in a release.

"President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24-25, 2020," the release said on Monday.

"The President and the First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi's home state of Gujarat and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi's life and leadership of the Indian independence movement."

The White House pointed out that Trump and Modi conducted a telephone conversation over the weekend and agreed the US president's visit will further enhance the strategic partnership between the United States and India.