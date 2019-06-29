UrduPoint.com
Trump To Visit Korean Demilitarized Zone On Sunday - White House

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump will visit the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, according to Trump's official schedule, sent out by the White House.

Trump will stay at the DMZ for 15 minutes, according to the document.

The schedule does not include a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un yet.

Trump is set to pay an official visit to South Korea from June 29-30. On Friday, the US president also invited Kim via Twitter to meet him at the DMZ in coming days.

