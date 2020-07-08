UrduPoint.com
Trump To Visit Southern Command Reviewing War On Drugs - White House

Umer Jamshaid Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:55 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump will visit the headquarters of the Southern Command in Doral, Florida, on Friday to be briefed about the upcoming major operation in the war of drugs in the Caribbean Sea region, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere announced on Tuesday.

"President Donald Trump will review the advance of a counternarcotics operation in the Caribbean in a visit to the US Southern Command in Doral on Friday," Deare said via Twitter.

The Southern Command supports US government operations to reduce the availability of illicit drugs in the United States and throughout the region.

In addition, the Southern Command seeks to degrade transnational criminal organizations in accord with the US National Drug Control Strategy.

Southern Command headquarters in Doral is located just two miles from a golf club owned by the president. It is also in Miami-Dade County which has experiencing a 90 percent surge in hospitalized COVID-19 cases, CBS news reported.

