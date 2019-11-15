UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Visit UK December 2-4 To Attend NATO Summit - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Trump to Visit UK December 2-4 to Attend NATO Summit - White House

President Donald Trump will travel to the United Kingdom on December 2-4 to attend a summit of NATO leaders, the White House announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) President Donald Trump will travel to the United Kingdom on December 2-4 to attend a summit of NATO leaders, the White House announced on Friday.

"President Trump looks forward to meeting with the other NATO Heads of State and government to review the Alliance's unprecedented progress on burden-sharing, including adding more than $100 billion in new defense spending since 2016," the White House said in a press release.

Related Topics

NATO White House Trump Progress Alliance United Kingdom December 2016 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

2 minutes ago

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

48 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Service provides services to 942 ..

1 minute ago

Boris goes head-to-head with Buckethead and Binfac ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.