Trump To Visit UK December 2-4 To Attend NATO Summit - White House
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:01 PM
President Donald Trump will travel to the United Kingdom on December 2-4 to attend a summit of NATO leaders, the White House announced on Friday
"President Trump looks forward to meeting with the other NATO Heads of State and government to review the Alliance's unprecedented progress on burden-sharing, including adding more than $100 billion in new defense spending since 2016," the White House said in a press release.