Open Menu

Trump To Welcome Crypto Elite At White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Trump to welcome crypto elite at White House

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump, who has multiple ties to the crypto industry, will host the sector's top players at a White House summit on Friday, as the field enjoys renewed momentum following his election.

The US crypto community rallied behind Trump's campaign, contributing millions of Dollars towards his victory over Joe Biden, whose administration tightened regulations and expressed skepticism toward digital currencies. Now, they're seeing their support pay dividends.

Trump has waded into the space personally as well, partnering with exchange platform World Liberty Financial and launching his own "Trump" memecoin in January as his wife Melania did the same -- moves that have prompted conflict of interest accusations.

The president's "crypto czar," Silicon Valley investor David Sacks, will convene prominent founders, CEOs, and investors with members of a Trump working group to craft policies aimed at accelerating crypto growth and providing the legitimacy the industry has long wanted.

Guests will include twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, founders of platform Gemini, with reports that Brad Armstrong of Coinbase and Michael Saylor, the boss of major bitcoin investor MicroStrategy, will also be in attendance.

Hanging over the crypto resurgence is the fate of FTX, the once-leading crypto exchange that collapsed spectacularly when its CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found to have defrauded clients massively. He is now serving a 25-year term in a US jail.

For believers, cryptocurrencies represent a financial revolution that reduces dependence on centralized authorities while offering individuals freedom from traditional banking systems.

Bitcoin, the world's most traded cryptocurrency, is heralded as an alternative to gold or as a hedge against Currency devaluation and political instability.

Recent Stories

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

10 minutes ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World