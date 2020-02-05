UrduPoint.com
Trump To Welcome Venezuela's Guaido To Work On 'Democratic Transition' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:58 PM

Trump to Welcome Venezuela's Guaido to Work on 'Democratic Transition' - White House

US President Donald Trump will welcome Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to the White House on Wednesday to work on democratic transition in the country, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump will welcome Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to the White House on Wednesday to work on democratic transition in the country, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Venezuela has been embroiled in a political crisis since January when Guiado, backed by the Trump administration, proclaimed himself as interim president in a bid to replace twice-democratically-elected incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump will welcome Interim President Juan Guaido of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the White House," Grisham said in the statement on Wednesday. "The visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela and to discuss how we can work with President Guaido to expedite a democratic transition in Venezuela that will end the ongoing crisis."

