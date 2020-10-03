UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Work From Hospital For 'Next Few Days' After COVID-19 Diagnosis - White House

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:40 AM

Trump to Work From Hospital for 'Next Few Days' After COVID-19 Diagnosis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will be working from Walter Reed Military Medical Center for a few days following his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis, the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," McEnany said in the statement on Friday.

Related Topics

White House Trump From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

4 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

2 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

4 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

4 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.