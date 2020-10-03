Trump to Work From Hospital for 'Next Few Days' After COVID-19 Diagnosis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will be working from Walter Reed Military Medical Center for a few days following his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis, the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," McEnany said in the statement on Friday.