Trump Told Lavrov Better US-Russian Relations Would Boost Bilateral Trade - White House
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov highlighted that improved relations between the United States and Russia could lead to increased bilateral trade, the White House said in a statement.
"The President noted that a better relationship with Russia would allow increased trade between our countries," the statement said on Tuesday.