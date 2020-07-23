UrduPoint.com
Trump Told Putin US Hopes To Avoid Arms Race - White House

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin during Thursday's phone call that Washington hopes to avoid an arms race and is looking forward to upcoming negotiations in Vienna, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Thursday .

"Today, President Donald Trump spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia," Deere said. "President Trump reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States and looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna."

