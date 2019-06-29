Trump Touts Five Alternative Strategies for Venezuela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump admitted Saturday "it takes time" to change the government in Venezuela but assured reporters that Washington had several options on the table.

"We have a lot of strategies. I have five different strategies I could change any moment.

But in the meantime we are helping them from the standpoint of getting them as much aid as we can," he said at a briefing capping his trip to G20 in Osaka, Japan.

"We have a lot of things in store if we have to do that," Trump added, in reference to a possible regime change, but stressed "we do not want to get involved to the extent that you may be thinking but we have a lot of alternatives ... We'll see what happens."