WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) US media outlets, Hollywood moguls and many basketball players have become China's useful idiots, but Americans should raise to the occasion and stop fighting among themselves as Election Day approaches, White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro said on Monday.

"The New York Times, the Amazon Post [Washington Post], CNN, MSNBC, even outlets once beyond reproach, like 60 Minutes, PBS and Frontline, have devolved into nothing more than attack dogs for the Democratic party and useful idiots for the Chinese Communist Party," Navarro said.

In addition, many players for the National Basketball Association (NBA) as well as moguls who run Hollywood studios and movie stars have likewise become "useful idiots" for the Chinese Communist Party, when they engage in self-censorship or release movies that literally airbrushes its abuses, Navarro said.

"These useful idiots in the NBA and Hollywood are not alone in their cowardly self censorship [of] ... China's house of human rights horrors.

Wall Street hedge fund managers zip their lips to keep the spigot open for a flood of Chinese cash," Navarro said.

The White House trade advisor also took aim at the National Basketball Association (NBA), whose stars have been particularly vocal in their criticism of Trump, as well as of US hedge fund managers and colleges that have relied on Chinese money.

"I'd call on all Americans, and particularly all of America's now useful idiots for the Chinese Communist party, to rise to the most important occasion of our time," Navarro said in a speech ahead of the November 3 presidential election. "[We] have a fight of our lives on our hands and we cannot keep fighting among each other."

The Trump administration engaged in a trade war with China having accused Beijing of stealing US technology and hijacking the country's industries, among other charges. US President Donald Trump has also blamed China for the spread of the novel coronavirus around the world and particularly in the United States.