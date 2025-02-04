Open Menu

Trump Trade Threats Overshadow European Defence Meet

Published February 04, 2025

Trump trade threats overshadow European defence meet

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent's defences in the face of an aggressive Russia.

The EU's 27 leaders, Britain's prime minister and the head of NATO were in Brussels to brainstorm ways to ramp up European defence spending -- a key demand that President Donald Trump has made to America's allies.

But it was Trump's repeated threat to target Europe "soon" -- after having ordered tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China -- that set the meeting's tone.

"If we are attacked in terms of trade, Europe -- as a true power -- will have to stand up for itself and therefore react," French President Emmanuel Macron warned.

The tough talk -- which came before Trump temporarily backed down after talks with Canada and Mexico -- mirrored the message from the European Commission, which said the EU would "respond firmly" to any US tariffs.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, labelled trade wars "totally unnecessary and stupid".

"There are no winners in trade wars," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Trade aside, Trump has rattled US allies with a series of direct threats -- not least his insistence that he wants to acquire strategically important Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, reiterated in Brussels that the Arctic island was "not for sale".

