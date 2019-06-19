Trump Trails Leading Six Challengers in US Swing State of Florida - Poll

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Voters in the US state of Florida would choose the top six Democratic presidential candidates rather than give the president a second term in office, a Quinnipiac University Poll revealed on Tuesday.

Trump plans to formally open his 2020 re-election campaign during a rally in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday evening.

"In an early look at the 2020 presidential race in Florida, former Vice President Joseph Biden leads President Donald Trump 50 - 41 percent," a press release summarizing the poll said. "Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads President Trump 48-42 percent."

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also beat Trump 47-43 percent the release added.

Trump would also lose, albeit by tiny margins that Quinnipiac characterized as a tie, against Senator Kamala Harris, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"Florida Republicans have won the last five major statewide elections, all by very close margins, but Sunshine State Democrats see these very early numbers as a sign that their losing streak might be coming to an end," Quinnipiac Assistant Director of Polling Peter Brown said.

Trump has rejected early survey results by noting that four years ago nearly every poll picked Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as the winner. For example, Quinnipiac polling in 2016 predicted that Clinton would win by a landslide.