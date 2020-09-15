Trump Trails US Governors, Health Officials in Public Embrace of COVID-19 Strategy - Poll

Just over one third of adults in the United States approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, with governors of individual states receiving the highest grades followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Just over one third of adults in the United States approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, with governors of individual states receiving the highest grades followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Majorities of Americans believe their governor cares about the safety and health of their community (63 percent) and has communicated a clear plan of action in response to the coronavirus (54 percent); majorities also generally have confidence in that leader to successfully manage emerging health challenges (53 percent)," a press release explaining the poll said. "Trump, on the other hand, gets low ratings on all three dimensions, with no more than 36 percent agreeing that he is succeeding at the task.

"

The Gallup poll, like many if not most surveys in months preceding the November 3 election, also reveals sharp partisan differences on Trump's performance during the pandemic.

Altogether, 79 percent of Republicans indicate they agree that Trump has communicated a clear plan, with 55 percent strongly agreeing. By contrast, 97 percent of Democrats disagree with this statement, including 93 percent who do so strongly, the release said.

Partisan views of the CDC were, by contrast, fairly similar with 37 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Republicans giving the agency a positive review, overall, the release added.

The CDC fell short of majority support over the agency's communications and its management of the crisis, according to the release.