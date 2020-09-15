UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Trails US Governors, Health Officials In Public Embrace Of COVID-19 Strategy - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Trump Trails US Governors, Health Officials in Public Embrace of COVID-19 Strategy - Poll

Just over one third of adults in the United States approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, with governors of individual states receiving the highest grades followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Just over one third of adults in the United States approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, with governors of individual states receiving the highest grades followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Majorities of Americans believe their governor cares about the safety and health of their community (63 percent) and has communicated a clear plan of action in response to the coronavirus (54 percent); majorities also generally have confidence in that leader to successfully manage emerging health challenges (53 percent)," a press release explaining the poll said. "Trump, on the other hand, gets low ratings on all three dimensions, with no more than 36 percent agreeing that he is succeeding at the task.

"

The Gallup poll, like many if not most surveys in months preceding the November 3 election, also reveals sharp partisan differences on Trump's performance during the pandemic.

Altogether, 79 percent of Republicans indicate they agree that Trump has communicated a clear plan, with 55 percent strongly agreeing. By contrast, 97 percent of Democrats disagree with this statement, including 93 percent who do so strongly, the release said.

Partisan views of the CDC were, by contrast, fairly similar with 37 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Republicans giving the agency a positive review, overall, the release added.

The CDC fell short of majority support over the agency's communications and its management of the crisis, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Governor Trump Gallup United States November Democrats All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Governor of UAE Central Bank emphasises importance ..

32 seconds ago

World failing to meet all targets to save nature, ..

6 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Refutes Kiev's Cla ..

8 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 15 Sep 2020

9 seconds ago

UAE Pro League holds strategic retreat benchmarkin ..

1 hour ago

Democracy only viable system to assure freedom of ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.