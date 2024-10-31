Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout

Green Bay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck Wednesday as the US presidential campaign was forced off-piste by muddled remarks from President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Harris had hoped to spend the day expanding on the final-week "closing argument" she made at a huge Washington rally the night before -- but found herself instead disavowing Biden's remark that appeared to label Trump supporters "garbage."

Ever the showman, Trump was on hand to exploit the misstep with a photo op, climbing into the cabin of a "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" garbage truck waiting for him at an airport in Wisconsin and answering questions from reporters.

The row started over the weekend when a warm-up speaker at a Trump rally called the US territory of Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage," in remarks that initially put the Republican campaign on the defensive.

Yet Biden's gaffe then provided Trump the opportunity to play the victim.

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," said Trump, who was not asked about his own repeated references to America as a "garbage can" for the world.

Harris traveled to North Carolina and onward to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, focusing again on three of seven battleground states that could determine who wins the closest election in modern US history.

Trump was also in North Carolina on Wednesday -- in the town of Rocky Mount, about an hour's drive from Harris's Raleigh rally -- before he headed to Wisconsin.

More than 57 million have already cast their ballots via early or mail-in voting, over a third of the 2020 total.