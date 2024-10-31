Trump Trash Talks Harris As Democrat Fends Off 'garbage' Fallout
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Green Bay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Donald Trump pulled an election stunt with a garbage truck Wednesday as the US presidential campaign was forced off-piste by muddled remarks from President Joe Biden about the Republican's supporters that caused a headache for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
Harris had hoped to spend the day expanding on the final-week "closing argument" she made at a huge Washington rally the night before -- but found herself instead disavowing Biden's remark that appeared to label Trump supporters "garbage."
Ever the showman, Trump was on hand to exploit the misstep with a photo op, climbing into the cabin of a "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" garbage truck waiting for him at an airport in Wisconsin and answering questions from reporters.
The row started over the weekend when a warm-up speaker at a Trump rally called the US territory of Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage," in remarks that initially put the Republican campaign on the defensive.
Yet Biden's gaffe then provided Trump the opportunity to play the victim.
"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," said Trump, who was not asked about his own repeated references to America as a "garbage can" for the world.
Harris traveled to North Carolina and onward to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, focusing again on three of seven battleground states that could determine who wins the closest election in modern US history.
Trump was also in North Carolina on Wednesday -- in the town of Rocky Mount, about an hour's drive from Harris's Raleigh rally -- before he headed to Wisconsin.
More than 57 million have already cast their ballots via early or mail-in voting, over a third of the 2020 total.
Recent Stories
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
More Stories From World
-
Germany to bury nuclear waste but toxic dispute unresolved7 minutes ago
-
Dodgers star Ohtani 'honored' by maiden World Series win27 minutes ago
-
Medvedev loses to Australian Popyrin at Paris Masters1 hour ago
-
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges1 hour ago
-
Man Utd hit five to start life after Ten Hag, Man City out of League Cup1 hour ago
-
Man Utd target Amorim as caretaker boss Van Nistelrooy says 'I'm here to help'1 hour ago
-
N.Korea missile launch 'flagrant violation' of UN resolutions: White House1 hour ago
-
Majority of Mexican Supreme Court judges resign after judicial reforms2 hours ago
-
North Korea fires ICBM as US, Seoul slam Russia deployment2 hours ago
-
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges2 hours ago
-
US, S.Korea call for North to withdraw troops from Russia2 hours ago
-
Musiala hits hat-trick as Bayern cruise into German Cup last 162 hours ago