Trump: 'tremendous' Support In Congress For Gun Background Checks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:55 PM

Trump: 'tremendous' support in Congress for gun background checks

US President Donald Trump said Friday there was "tremendous" support in the US Congress for tougher background checks on gun sales

Trump has called for keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill since back-to-back mass shootings last weekend claimed 31 lives in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Trump has called for keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill since back-to-back mass shootings last weekend claimed 31 lives in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

But he said he had spoken to leaders of the National Rifle Association to ensure their "very strong views" were respected.

