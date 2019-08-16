Trump: 'tremendous' support in Congress for gun background checks

US President Donald Trump said Friday there was "tremendous" support in the US Congress for tougher background checks on gun sales

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Friday there was "tremendous" support in the US Congress for tougher background checks on gun sales.

Trump has called for keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill since back-to-back mass shootings last weekend claimed 31 lives in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

But he said he had spoken to leaders of the National Rifle Association to ensure their "very strong views" were respected.