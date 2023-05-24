Trump Trial on Charges of Falsifying Business Records to Begin March 25, 2024 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of falsifying business records is set to begin on March 25, 2024, CNBC reported on Tuesday citing the judge overseeing the trial.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juajn Merchan warned Trump, who appeared via a video call, that he could be sanctioned if he violated an order that restricts him from making public any evidence related to the case, the report added.

In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.