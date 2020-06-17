Trump Troop Cuts Do Not Impact Germany, Europe But Headache for US - Ex-CIA Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The withdrawal of 10,000 US troops from Germany will not cause any security problems for Berlin or Europe, but will generate some logistical and budgetary problems for the United States, retired CIA officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik.

"If the withdrawal happens there will be no impact on the defense of Western Europe as Russia does not actually pose a threat," Giraldi said. "But there could be considerable impact in the short term on US 'defense' spending."

On Monday, Trump announced the latest redeployment, which when implemented will reduce US troops strength in Germany from 35,000 to around 24,000.

However, Giraldi cautioned that cutbacks ill have consequences Trump may not have anticipated.

"Germany already pays for most of the expenses of US troops and, if they are withdrawn, that will cease and new barracks and bases would have to be constructed at considerable cost somewhere else (presumably Poland or the United States)," he said.

In addition, US military hospitals in Germany currently support US armed forces operating in the middle East and Africa, Giraldi pointed out.

"If they were to shut down there would be a major logistical problem in recreating them somewhere else," he said.

Moreover, Trump's announcement did not address the issue of US nuclear weapons currently deployed in Germany and where they would be sent instead, Giraldi noted.

"As for the nuclear weapons, if the bases are shifted forward to Poland I assume that the weapons will move with them, but if that is not the case and 25,000 troops will remain in Germany, I assume the nukes would also stay there," he said.

Trump was over-reacting to improving energy cooperation between Germany and Russia, Giraldi observed.

"Trump clearly does see some kind of threat from Russian energy suppliers, but that is probably just pressure to have the Europeans use energy products coming from the United States and its allies.

Someone is putting the idea in his head that the energy issue is a genuine threat, which is Cold War thinking at its worst," he said.

Trump's decision to pull the troops out now appeared to fit the time context of a bid to impress his domestic political base before he faces the November election for a second four-year term in office, Giraldi suggested.

"Trump has made promises before about [withdrawing US forces from] Syria and Afghanistan and failed to follow through. He has been asked to leave Iraq and refuses to go. So much for his promise to end wars. In this case, he might just be playing tough for the benefit of the US electorate," he said.

The move was unlikely to do much more harm to US standing in Europe since most of the continent's leaders already held Trump in such low regard, Giraldi explained.

"US influence in Europe is already at a low point with nearly all the national leaders and parliaments considering Trump to be a joke. NATO is an anachronism, but it will struggle to survive Trump because its existence means jobs and having a role to play," he said.

The US troops cutback had been under consideration in the Trump administration since last September and had nothing to do with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to attend the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations meeting that Trump was planning to host in the United States this month, according to media reports.

However, Giraldi said the timing of the move did indeed suggest that the US president was penalizing Merkel for that decision.

Trump was "also punishing Angela Merkel for stiffing him on the G-7," he said.

Philip Giraldi is a former CIA station chief, former US Army Intelligence officer and is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest.