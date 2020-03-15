UrduPoint.com
Trump, Trudeau Discuss Coronavirus Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump said Saturday he had discussed joint coronavirus response with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife has tested positive for the virus.

"Just had a nice conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada.

Great to hear that his wonderful wife Sophie is doing very well. The United States and Canada will continue to coordinate closely together on COVID-19," he tweeted.

The two countries do not have travel restrictions in place for each other. The United States will extend the travel ban on 26 European nations to the United Kingdom and Ireland starting Monday.

