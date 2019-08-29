UrduPoint.com
Trump, Turkey's Erdogan Discuss Boosting Trade Ties - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:16 PM

US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Erdogan discussed over the telephone boosting bilateral trade relations, the White House said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Erdogan discussed over the telephone boosting bilateral trade relations, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Erdogan of Turkey," the release said. "The conversation covered a range of bilateral and regional issues, including efforts to increase trade."

Both leaders also discussed concerns about the humanitarian situation in the Syrian city of Idlib, the release said.

Bilateral relations between the United States and Turkey have stumbled amid a dispute over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense system, which lead to Washington remove Turkey from participating in the international F-35 jet program.

However, US officials have emphasized that both countries have areas of cooperation. They recently established a military coordination center and will soon begin joint US-Turkish patrols on the border with Syria.

