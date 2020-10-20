Trump Tweets Do Not Require Declassifying Documents - White House Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump's Twitter comments were not official orders to declassify documents relating to the FBI probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and therefore the president will not unlock or release any of them to the public domain, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday.

"The President indicated to me that his statements on Twitter were not self-executing declassification orders and do not require the declassification or release of any particular documents," Meadows wrote in a court filing.

The documents that will not be declassified or released include FD-302 reports of witness interviews prepared by the FBI in connection with the Robert Mueller investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion, Meadows explained.

The Mueller investigation did not find any evidence of collusion.

Meadows wrote under penalty of perjury that he had discussed with Trump two statements the US president made on Twitter on October 6.